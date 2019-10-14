Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh to win in National U19 50-over tournament round two matches

In the second round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Sindh secured a comprehensive win over Southern Punjab, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also won against Central Punjab and Northern, respectively

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) In the second round of the National U19 50-over tournament, Sindh secured a comprehensive win over Southern Punjab, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also won against Central Punjab and Northern, respectively.

At Ittefaq Cricket Ground in Lahore, Maaz Sadaqat’s five-for inspired Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 50-run victory over Central Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after been put into bat were dismissed for 245 in 47.2 overs. Saqib Jamil top scored with 68-ball 51 while Abdullah Farooq chipped in with 41 off 52 balls with seven fours.

For Central Punjab, Ali Mustafa and Ghufran Hadi took three wickets apiece.

In reply, the openers provided a 98 run start to Central Punjab, but the home team fell short by 50 runs and were dismissed for 195 in 42.5 overs.

Saad Bin Athar and Mohammad Huraira scored 53 and 45 runs, respectively.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the star performer was Maaz Sadaqat who took five wickets for 47 runs.

In the second 50-over match of the day, Sindh defeated Southern Punjab by a margin of 199 runs at the Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur.

Sindh after opting to bat scored 307 for five in 50 overs. Saim Ayub struck a 111-ball 104 with 13 fours and a six. Jahanzaib Sultan was other notable run-getter with 100-ball 71 with six fours and two sixes. The duo contributed 162 runs for the first-wicket.

For Southern Punjab, Tahir Hussain and Haris Javed Khan took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 308 to win, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 108 in 30.5 overs. Mohammad Basit was the only notable run-getter with 26 off 31 balls which included six fours.

Aamir Ali and Mohammad Makki bagged two wickets apiece for Sindh.

At Jinnah Stadium, in Sialkot, Balochistan beat Northern by three wickets.

Northern after winning the toss and opting to bat first were bowled out for 244 in 49.2 overs.

Mubasir Khan scored 82 off 104 balls with eight fours. Hassan Abid Kiyani also contributed a 62-ball 58 with eight fours.

Akhtar Shah took three wickets for Balochistan giving away 62 runs.

In return, Balochistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Mohammad Junaid scored an unbeaten 68 off 56 balls laced with 10 fours, while Mohammad Ibrahim and Haseebullah scored 46 and 45 runs, respectively.

Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets for 40 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Lahore

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 245 all-out, 47.2 overs (Saqib Jamil 51, Talha Roshan 41; Ali Mustafa 3-33, Gufran Hadi 3-37)

Central Punjab U19 195 all-out, 42.5 overs (Saad Bin Athar 53, Mohammad Huraira 45; Maaz Sadaqat 5-47)

Result: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by 50 runs

Sindh U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Sindh U19 307-5, 50 overs (Saim Ayub 104, Jahanzaib Sultan 71; Tahir Hussain 2-68, Haris Javed Khan 2-74)

Southern Punjab U19 108 all-out, 30.5 overs (Mohammad Basit 26; Aamir Ali 2-7, Mohammad Makki 2-35)

Result: Sindh U19 won by 199 runs

Northern U19 v Balochistan U19, Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot

Northern U19 244 all-out, 49.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 82, Hassan Abid Kiyani 58; Akhtar Shah 3-62)

Balochistan U19 246-7, 48.5 overs (Mohammad Junaid 68 not out, Mohammad Ibrahim 46, Haseebullah 45; Mehran Mumtaz 2-40)

Result: Balochistan U19 won by three wickets