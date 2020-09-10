Maaz wins 3 gold medals in U21 Swimming Championship

Maaz Akhtar claimed three gold medals by steering Peshawar, clinched the overall trophy with 121 points in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Boys Swimming Championship, which concluded here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on Thursday

Maaz Akhtar grabbed gold medals in 100m breast stroke, 100m freestyle, 100m back while parting with the team by winning another 4X50 medley relay and 4X50m freestyle relay.

Hammad Akhtar, another promising swimmer and younger brother of Maaz Akhtar, also claimed two gold medals in 50m butterfly and 50m breaststrokes.

The other swimmers winning five gold including Muhammad Afridi won gold medal, Muhammad Yamin won gold medal in 50m free style, Haris won gold medal in back stroke, thus overall Peshawar claimed 10 gold medal out of as many events.

Securing 121 points, Peshawar grabbed gold medals in 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4X100 freestyle relay, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and 4X100 medley relay.

Mardan took second position with 51 points by grabbing six silver medals, Bannu remained at third with 23 points, grabbing silver medal in 4X100m freestyle relay and in 200m individual.

Dera Ismail Khan got fourth position with 21 points with one silver medal, Abbottabad and Malakand were declared joint 5th points while Kohat with 12 points struggled at sixth.

Results are as under: 100m backstroke: Maaz Peshawar 1.25.97sec, Harish Peshawar 1.30.03sec, Aqib Ali Khan Malakand 1.54.72sec, 100M freestyle, Maaz Peshawar 1.08.81sec, Harish Peshawar 1.24.38sec Qamar Hazara 1.29.32sec.

100m breaststroke: Maaz Akhtar Peshawar 1.33.94sec, Hammad Peshawar 1.39.32sec Tashfeen Mardan 1.57.53sec, 50m breaststroke, Hammad Akhtar Pesahwar 0.42.72sec Hamza Gul Peshawar 0.42.66sec, Tashfeen Mardan 0.43.88sec, 100m Individual Medley Muhammad Afridi Peshawar 1.40.56sec, Huzafa Asad Mardan 1.50.72sec Mansoor Bannu 1.51.84sec, 4X50m freestyle relay: Peshawar (Yamin, Muhammad Afridi, Harish, Maaz), Dera Ismail Khan (Aqib, Yaseen, Mujahid and Bilal), Mardan (Luqman, Tashfeen, Huzaifa and Zulqifal), 4X50m Medley RelayPeshawar (Hamza, Maaz, Hammad and Yasim), Mardan (Zulqifal, Tashfeen, Huzafa, Luqman)Hazara (Qamar, Shaheryar, Basit, Adnan),