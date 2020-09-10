UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maaz Wins 3 Gold Medals In U21 Swimming Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:42 PM

Maaz wins 3 gold medals in U21 Swimming Championship

Maaz Akhtar claimed three gold medals by steering Peshawar, clinched the overall trophy with 121 points in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Boys Swimming Championship, which concluded here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Maaz Akhtar claimed three gold medals by steering Peshawar, clinched the overall trophy with 121 points in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Regional Boys Swimming Championship, which concluded here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool on Thursday.

Maaz Akhtar grabbed gold medals in 100m breast stroke, 100m freestyle, 100m back while parting with the team by winning another 4X50 medley relay and 4X50m freestyle relay.

Hammad Akhtar, another promising swimmer and younger brother of Maaz Akhtar, also claimed two gold medals in 50m butterfly and 50m breaststrokes.

The other swimmers winning five gold including Muhammad Afridi won gold medal, Muhammad Yamin won gold medal in 50m free style, Haris won gold medal in back stroke, thus overall Peshawar claimed 10 gold medal out of as many events.

Securing 121 points, Peshawar grabbed gold medals in 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 4X100 freestyle relay, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, and 4X100 medley relay.

Mardan took second position with 51 points by grabbing six silver medals, Bannu remained at third with 23 points, grabbing silver medal in 4X100m freestyle relay and in 200m individual.

Dera Ismail Khan got fourth position with 21 points with one silver medal, Abbottabad and Malakand were declared joint 5th points while Kohat with 12 points struggled at sixth.

Results are as under: 100m backstroke: Maaz Peshawar 1.25.97sec, Harish Peshawar 1.30.03sec, Aqib Ali Khan Malakand 1.54.72sec, 100M freestyle, Maaz Peshawar 1.08.81sec, Harish Peshawar 1.24.38sec Qamar Hazara 1.29.32sec.

100m breaststroke: Maaz Akhtar Peshawar 1.33.94sec, Hammad Peshawar 1.39.32sec Tashfeen Mardan 1.57.53sec, 50m breaststroke, Hammad Akhtar Pesahwar 0.42.72sec Hamza Gul Peshawar 0.42.66sec, Tashfeen Mardan 0.43.88sec, 100m Individual Medley Muhammad Afridi Peshawar 1.40.56sec, Huzafa Asad Mardan 1.50.72sec Mansoor Bannu 1.51.84sec, 4X50m freestyle relay: Peshawar (Yamin, Muhammad Afridi, Harish, Maaz), Dera Ismail Khan (Aqib, Yaseen, Mujahid and Bilal), Mardan (Luqman, Tashfeen, Huzaifa and Zulqifal), 4X50m Medley RelayPeshawar (Hamza, Maaz, Hammad and Yasim), Mardan (Zulqifal, Tashfeen, Huzafa, Luqman)Hazara (Qamar, Shaheryar, Basit, Adnan),

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Gold Silver Afridi

Recent Stories

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

16 minutes ago

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

38 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

46 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

54 minutes ago

FDA to auction 49 commercial, residential plots in ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather likely in most parts of th ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.