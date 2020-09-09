Maaz wins first gold medal for Peshawar in U-21 Inter-Regional swimming championship

Maaz Akhtar won the first gold medal for Peshawar in the 100 meter backstroke on the opening day of the U-21 Boys Inter-Regional Swimming Championship, continued here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Maaz Akhtar won the first gold medal for Peshawar in the 100 meter backstroke on the opening day of the U-21 Boys Inter-Regional Swimming Championship, continued here at Adil Khan Swimming Pool.

Chief Secretary Peshawar Dr Kazim Niaz was the chief guest on the occasion. Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Additional Secretary Waqar Ali Khan, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, RSO Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, International Swimming Coach Asad Khan Hoti, President KP Swimming Association Muhammad Asif, FINA qualified coach Mobeen Khan Khalil, Saleem Ahmad, officials, players and spectators were also present.

Maaz won the 100m backstroke by clocking 1.25:97 seconds, followed by Haris of Peshawar with 1.30:03 seconds and Aqib Al Khan of Malakand with clock showing 1.54:72 second.

The other swimmers were Muhammad Ishaq of Kohat, Zaqifal of Mardan, Marish of Peshawar, Luqman Shah of Mardan and Mansoor of Bannu.

Peshawar also grabbed a gold medal in 40m butterfly when Hamad Akhtar won the heat in 42.00 sec, followed by Uzafa Asad of Mardan won silver with 46.00 sec and Sanan Ahmad from Peshawar got bronze medal with 48.40sec.

The other swimmers in the 40m butterfly were Sami Ullah from Bannu, Hammad Akhtar from Peshawar, Zahir Shah of Malakand, Nabi-ur-Rehman from Kohat and Uza Asad.

More than 70 swimmers from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar are taking part. The competitions will continue for two days.

Talking to media after the medals distribution ceremony, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz said the budget had been cut due to the coronavirus pandemic as the government's topmost priority was health.

He said shortage of funds would not become hurdle for the promotion of sports activities and sports infrastructure development in the province.

He said all necessary funds would be released for sports.

He also visited the cricket academy at Peshawar Sports Complex and talked to the coaches and players.

On the occasion, he said the province has much talent in terms of bowling but the focus should be given to batting. He said cricket at the club level should be strengthened for the revival of cricket.

He also directed Secretary Sports and Culture Abid Majeed and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak to form a special committee in regard to promote female sports on equal terms.

He directed Secretary Sports that focus should be given to female activities in all games in all districts across the province.