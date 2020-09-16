Macclesfield, founded in 1874, wound up over 500,000 debt

Macclesfield Town became the latest English football club to go to the wall after a winding up order was granted on Wednesday over debts of more than 500,000 ($650,000) The club, founded in 1874, were relegated from League Two last season due to a series of points deductions for the non-payment of wages

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Macclesfield Town became the latest English football club to go to the wall after a winding up order was granted on Wednesday over debts of more than 500,000 ($650,000) The club, founded in 1874, were relegated from League Two last season due to a series of points deductions for the non-payment of wages.

An insolvency hearing heard that the club owe nearly 190,000 in tax and more than 170,000 to two other creditors.

A judge found he could see nothing which gave him "any comfort" that the club can pay the debts.