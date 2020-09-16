UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macclesfield, Founded In 1874, Wound Up Over 500,000 Debt

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Macclesfield, founded in 1874, wound up over 500,000 debt

Macclesfield Town became the latest English football club to go to the wall after a winding up order was granted on Wednesday over debts of more than 500,000 ($650,000) The club, founded in 1874, were relegated from League Two last season due to a series of points deductions for the non-payment of wages

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Macclesfield Town became the latest English football club to go to the wall after a winding up order was granted on Wednesday over debts of more than 500,000 ($650,000) The club, founded in 1874, were relegated from League Two last season due to a series of points deductions for the non-payment of wages.

An insolvency hearing heard that the club owe nearly 190,000 in tax and more than 170,000 to two other creditors.

A judge found he could see nothing which gave him "any comfort" that the club can pay the debts.

Related Topics

Hearing Football From

Recent Stories

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

3 minutes ago

Top Turkish diplomats attends panel on Asia

18 seconds ago

Op-ed: It’s now time for true peace of communica ..

18 minutes ago

Biden Campaign Plans $65Mln Healthcare Ad Blitz Ta ..

20 seconds ago

UN rights chief's statement on IIOJK just tip of i ..

21 seconds ago

Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’ ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.