Machenaud drops a division to join Bayonne

Former France scrum-half Maxime Machenaud has signed with second-division Bayonne for the next three seasons, the Basque club announced on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Former France scrum-half Maxime Machenaud has signed with second-division Bayonne for the next three seasons, the Basque club announced on Friday.

Machenaud was in his 10th season at Racing 92 and had appeared in nine Top 14 games for the club this season, five as a starter.

"It is a sporting choice above all," the 32-year-old told the Bayonne website.

"It is also a family choice, an important factor for me as I have three children," Machenaud, who is from nearby Bordeaux, added.

"With my family, after 10 years in Paris, we couldn't see ourselves going anywhere else but the southwest."Machenaud played 38 times for France between 2012 and 2019.

Bayonne were relegated from the Top 14 last season after losing a relegation/promotion playoff to near neighbours Biarritz. They are third in the second division.