UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Decision On Participation Of Russian Athletes In Olympics To Be Made In Summer

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Macron Says Decision on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics to Be Made in Summer

A decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be made this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) A decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics will be made this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"There is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which makes decisions, this is its role, its function... The decisions that were made earlier are relevant to competitions in the next few months and do not cover the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France. The decision will be made in the summer, and we will consider it depending on the circumstances and what will be happening on the battlefield," he told reporters before the EU summit.

Macron also said that the issue had been discussed at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

On Tuesday, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, contrary to her previous statements, spoke out against the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympics. The official representative of the French government, Olivier Veran, also said that the final decision on the matter would be made in the summer.

On January 25, the IOC supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international tournaments as neutral athletes, adding that those who actively supported the special operation in Ukraine should be banned from competitions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Paris January Olympics International Olympic Committee From Government

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

21 minutes ago
 CPEC provides connectivity, power needed for indus ..

CPEC provides connectivity, power needed for industrialization

14 seconds ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

19 minutes ago
 SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: e ..

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.