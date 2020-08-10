UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Marathon Postponed To September 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Organizers

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Madrid Marathon Postponed to September 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon, an annual race taking place in the Spanish capital city, has been further postponed to September 26, 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon's organizers said in a statement on Monday.

Initially, the race was scheduled to take place on April 26 but was postponed for the first time to November 15 due to the epidemiological situation in the country.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and following consultation with Madrid City and Community of Madrid, we regret to advise that EDP Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon & 1/2 Marathon cannot take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Boston, Berlin and New York marathons were canceled because of the coronavirus, while the Tokyo marathon was held without the participation of amateur athletes. The London marathon was moved to October 4 and will be open only to professional athletes.

Related Topics

London Marathon Berlin Tokyo Madrid Boston New York April September October November 2020 Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

19 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

34 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

2 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.