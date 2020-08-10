Madrid Marathon Postponed to September 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon, an annual race taking place in the Spanish capital city, has been further postponed to September 26, 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon's organizers said in a statement on Monday.

Initially, the race was scheduled to take place on April 26 but was postponed for the first time to November 15 due to the epidemiological situation in the country.

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and following consultation with Madrid City and Community of Madrid, we regret to advise that EDP Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon & 1/2 Marathon cannot take place in 2020 and will return on September 26, 2021," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Boston, Berlin and New York marathons were canceled because of the coronavirus, while the Tokyo marathon was held without the participation of amateur athletes. The London marathon was moved to October 4 and will be open only to professional athletes.