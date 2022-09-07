UrduPoint.com

Madrid Masterclass Teaches Celtic Champions League Lesson

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Madrid masterclass teaches Celtic Champions League lesson

Glasgow, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Carlo Ancelotti praised Real Madrid's resilience to deliver a second-half "masterclass" in winning 3-0 at Celtic to start their Champions League defence after a difficult first 45 minutes in which they lost Karim Benzema to injury.

The Frenchman limped off with a knee problem after Celtic captain Callum McGregor had struck the post with the best effort of the first period.

In Benzema's absence, Vincius Junior stepped up to open the floodgates with a classy finish 11 minutes into the second half.

Luka Modric's nonchalant finish quickly doubled the defending champions' lead before Eden Hazard struck to continue a 100 percent start to the season for Ancelotti's men.

"Here you suffer," said Ancelotti, who had not won in his three previous visits to Celtic Park as AC Milan manager. "Against this team, in this atmosphere, especially in the first half we suffered.

"In the second half we played very, very well. I am very satisfied. Games don't always go as you want, but this team knows how to suffer in the bad moments. The second half was a masterclass." Celtic had begun the night with a perfect record this season, including a 4-0 demolition of local rivals and Europa League finalists Rangers on Saturday.

But in their first Champions League group match for five years, Ange Postecoglou's men were given a harsh lesson of the need to take their chances in the step up to the highest level in European football.

"Up until the 60 minute mark we were well in the game but you get punished at this level if you don't take their chances," said Postecoglou.

"We had the chances. What we learned today, we already knew that we have to be clinical in both boxes." The return of the Champions League anthem was met by a guttural roar of 60,000 packed into Parkhead and the home fans nearly had a goal to celebrate inside the first minute when Liel Abada's strike was deflected just wide.

Postecoglou promised to stay true to his attacking philosophy against the European champions and the Australian stayed true to his word.

Abada should have done better when he shot tamely into the arms of Thibaut Courtois and McGregor's fierce effort came crashing back off the post as the hosts had the better of the opening 20 minutes.

Ancelotti started with 10 of the 11 that began last season's Champions League final success over Liverpool, with 80-million-euro ($84 million) signing Aurelien Tchouameni replacing the departed Casemiro.

But Los Blancos were forced into a change after half an hour when Benzema hobbled off with a knee injury to be replaced by Hazard.

"It seems nothing worrying but we have to wait for the test tomorrow," added Ancelotti on Benzema's injury. "On the first evaluation it doesn't seem anything serious." Madrid's superior quality still slowly began to show with Modric and Toni Kroos taking control of midfield as the ferocity of Celtic's pressing slowed.

Only a fine save from Joe Hart prevented Vinicius opening the scoring before the break after the Brazilian broke the offside trap to gallop clear in behind the Celtic defence.

Celtic had one more big chance to strike first blood when half-time substitute Daizen Maeda turned Josip Juranovic's cross weakly into the arms of Courtois.

Postecoglou wheeled away in frustration with the sense his side could ill afford to waste such opportunities and so it proved.

Vinicius was deadly when given a second chance up against Hart as he steered Federico Valverde's cross into the bottom corner.

Celtic were barely able to catch their breath before conceding again as Modric wriggled free inside the area and had just too much on his finish to beat Hart's right hand.

Hazard then grabbed his first goal since January to round off a 33-pass move as the Belgian tapped home Dani Carvajal's pinpoint cross.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Fine Los Blancos Liverpool Madrid Lead Superior January Post From Best Real Madrid AC Milan Blood Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

3 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

9 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

9 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

9 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.