Madrid Masters tennis cancelled: organisers

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Madrid Open tennis tournament has been cancelled due to new outbreaks of coronavirus, organisers confirmed on Tuesday, raising doubts around the upcoming US and French Opens.

Originally scheduled for May, the postponed Madrid tournament was scheduled to take place on the clay courts at Caja Magica between September 12 and 20.