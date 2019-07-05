UrduPoint.com
Madrid's Reguilon Joins Sevilla On Loan

Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Madrid's Reguilon joins Sevilla on loan

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of next season, the clubs announced on Friday.

Reguilon reunites with Julen Lopetegui, who was appointed Sevilla coach last month after being sacked by Madrid in October.

"Real Madrid and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the loan of Sergio Reguilon next season, until June 30, 2020," Madrid wrote on its website.

Sevilla added the 22-year-old "captured the attention of Julen Lopetegui with a glowing campaign" last term.

Reguilon made 22 appearances in all competitions, having broken into the Madrid first team at the expense of the struggling Marcelo.

But Madrid have kept Marcelo and spent almost 50 million Euros to sign Ferland Mendy from Lyon, leaving the Spaniard lower down the pecking order.

Reguilon becomes Sevilla's seventh arrival of the summer, following Munas Dabbur, Diego Carlos, Joan Jordan, Luuk de Jong, Jules Kounde and Lucas Ocampos into Lopetegui's squad.

