Maduro Says China, Russia Offered Venezuela Help in Preparing for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that China and Russia had offered the Latin American country their assistance in preparing athletes for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"China and Russia have offered to help us on the science and technology level that they have.

Look if we will accept it," Maduro said at a meeting with athletes, aired by the state-run tv.

The president added that Venezuelan athletes could go to China or Russia for preparing to the games.

Maduro said he was sure Venezuela's team would achieve "the best performance in the Tokyo games in the history of the Olympic Games."

The Japanese capital will host the next summer games from July 24 - August 9, 2020.