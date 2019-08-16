UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Says China, Russia Offered Venezuela Help In Preparing For 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:00 AM

Maduro Says China, Russia Offered Venezuela Help in Preparing for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that China and Russia had offered the Latin American country their assistance in preparing athletes for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"China and Russia have offered to help us on the science and technology level that they have.

Look if we will accept it," Maduro said at a meeting with athletes, aired by the state-run tv.

The president added that Venezuelan athletes could go to China or Russia for preparing to the games.

Maduro said he was sure Venezuela's team would achieve "the best performance in the Tokyo games in the history of the Olympic Games."

The Japanese capital will host the next summer games from July 24 - August 9, 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Tokyo Venezuela July August 2020 Olympics TV From Best

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

9 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

9 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

9 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

9 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

9 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.