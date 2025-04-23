Magnificent Pogacar Soars To Fleche Wallonne Triumph
Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Tadej Pogacar powered up the steepest part of the final Ardennes hill Wednesday to reclaim the Fleche Wallonne classic title after a cold and rainy 205km slog over 11 climbs
Huy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Tadej Pogacar powered up the steepest part of the final Ardennes hill Wednesday to reclaim the Fleche Wallonne classic title after a cold and rainy 205km slog over 11 climbs.
With a mud-splattered face, the three-time Tour de France champion could barely raise a smile at the finish line, as plucky Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin emerged second and Briton Tom Pidcock third.
The 23-year-old Vauquelin was also runner-up last year, proving he will often be a force in races culminating with a short, sharp hill.
Pidcock, having quit Ineos in the close season for the second-tier Q36.5 team, can also be proud of a fine finish in a strong field.
Winner of the Brabantse Pijl last Friday on his comeback from injury, Belgian hope Remco Evenepoel was right in the thick of the race before fading to ninth over the last 200m as Pogacar switched into a gear nobody else could find.
More than just a warm-up race for Sunday's Liege-Bastogne-Liege raced in the same region, but 50km longer, this race runs through the Ardennes forest but over 11 of the region's steepest climbs.
Pogacar, who last won at the Tour of Flanders on April 6, was clearly tired but delighted after his latest efforts.
"It's a beautiful place, but as a cyclist you don't like it so much, such a tough finish," said the Team UAE Emirates leader.
"It's a really great feeling, the weather wasn't so good but winning again is all that counts. We worked well as a team today and we'll have a similar one for Sunday at Liege," said the 26-year-old, who won at Liege last year in the absence of the injured Evenepoel.
Wednesday's race culminated with the fearsome Mur de Huy, just 1.3km in length but with gradients hitting 19 percent with an average of 9.6.
Pogacar said he attacked when he saw Irishman Ben Healy, who finished fifth, draw level with him.
"I said 'Okay he looks fast'. So I accelerated and when I looked over my shoulder, no one was there. But really that's the hardest kilometre in cycling," he added.
This was a return to winning ways for Slovenian Pogacar after his second-placed finish to Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix, and another second place in the Amstel Gold race behind Mattias Skjelmose on Sunday.
Skjelmose had been highly fancied again here but the 24-year-old was one of several riders who slid out of the race on a slick corner around 40km from home on a day of unrelenting rain.
His Lidl teammate Thibau Nys had also been touted as a man who could beat Pogacar on the final climb but eventually came eighth, perhaps due to the fact Skjelmose had dropped out.
A stubborn escape group clung on until the final ascent, in a sign of how little appetite there was for a long-range bid for glory from one of the race favourites.
Many of Wednesday's competitors will be back in action Sunday in the same corner of the Ardennes for the Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' over 252km where an escape is more likely.
Recent Stories
4 proclaimed offenders arrested
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition
Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 202 ..
Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Sene ..
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators
ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime ..
DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital
Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi
NA Committee on Privatization meets
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury
More Stories From Sports
-
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph2 minutes ago
-
USA coaches join hands with FBBA for Basketball training camp in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United2 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested2 hours ago
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation3 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner4 hours ago
-
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches6 hours ago
-
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style6 hours ago
-
Neeraj Chopra Announces Historic Javelin Throw Event in Bengaluru, Arshad Nadeem’s Friendly Withdr ..9 hours ago
-
Team to overcome mistakes in next matches: Sikandar Raza3 hours ago
-
Yasir Khan vows to carry momentum in next matches3 hours ago