Maguire Allowed To Resume Bowling In International Cricket
Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket.
Maguire was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on 10 January this year, said a press release.
An independent assessment of Maguire’s remodelled bowling action at an ICC accredited testing centre concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.
