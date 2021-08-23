UrduPoint.com

Maguire And Castren Make Solheim Cup History For Holders Europe

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:57 PM

Maguire and Castren make Solheim Cup history for holders Europe

Leona Maguire and Matilda Castren will become the first Irish and Finnish women golfers to play in the Solheim Cup between holders Europe and the United States after being named as two of captain Catriona Matthew's wild card picks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Leona Maguire and Matilda Castren will become the first Irish and Finnish women golfers to play in the Solheim Cup between holders Europe and the United States after being named as two of captain Catriona Matthew's wild card picks.

Maguire and Castren will line up alongside the likes of Sunday's Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist -- her seventh successive Solheim Cup appearance -- in the biennial event that takes place at the Inverness course in Toledo, Ohio, from September 4-6.

Maguire tied for 13th spot behind Nordqvist in what was her ninth top 15 finish this season and suggests she is now at ease in the professional ranks after an initially difficult transition from her stellar amateur days.

"Leona has had a fantastic year this year," said Matthew.

"Obviously she was world number one amateur for a couple of years and it's maybe just taken her two or three years longer than perhaps others to settle, I think, as a pro.

"I think she's got that real grittiness.

She's a really good matchplayer. I think she'll be a solid, one of these never-give-up type players.

"It's the first Irish player, the first Finnish player (Castren).

"I think it's great to see other players from different countries getting on the side." Matthew's other captain's picks were Madelene Sagstrom, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Mel Reid and Celine Boutier.

Britain's 2018 Open champion Georgia Hall sneaked into the last automatic qualifying spot -- the golfer she displaced Finland's Sanna Nuutinen misses out altogether -- due to her finishing runner-up behind Nordqvist at Carnoustie.

Emily Pedersen, Sophia Popov, Charley Hull and Carlota Ciganda are the other automatic qualifiers.

US captain Pat Hurst will announce her three wild cards later on Monday.

World number one Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Megan Khang, Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho qualified by right.

Related Topics

World Europe Thompson Toledo Inverness Austin Ireland Georgia United States Finland September Women Sunday 2018 Event From Top

Recent Stories

Woman, daughter allegedly raped by Rikshaw driver ..

Woman, daughter allegedly raped by Rikshaw driver near LDA Avenue

4 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured after truck collides with ..

One killed, six injured after truck collides with van at G T Road

17 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 80 more lives, active cases reach ..

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives, active cases reach over 89 thousands

18 seconds ago
 India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,072 new COVID-19 cases

20 seconds ago
 Taliban claims cordoning off Panjsher

Taliban claims cordoning off Panjsher

1 minute ago
 New Zealand reports 35 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 35 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.