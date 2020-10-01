UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maguire Back In England Squad But Greenwood, Foden Axed

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Maguire back in England squad but Greenwood, Foden axed

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was Thursday named in England's squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was Thursday named in England's squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court.

Gareth Southgate called up Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first time, as well as Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.

Maguire's Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden were both omitted from the 30-man squad after being sent home from England's camp in Iceland last month for breaching coronavirus rules.

Southgate called up Maguire in August for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark but was forced to backtrack later the same day after the 27-year-old was found guilty on various charges, including assaulting a police officer following an incident on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who strenuously denies the offences, has appealed against the verdict, which resulted in a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

The appeal nullified Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

The centre-back has since played in United's two opening Premier League games, as well as the League Cup win at Luton.

England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle WalkerMidfielders: Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry WinksForwards: Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Related Topics

Police Same Leicester Luton Wales Iceland Belgium Denmark Manchester United August From Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.