Maguire back in England squad but Greenwood, Foden axed

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was Thursday named in England's squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was Thursday named in England's squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court.

Gareth Southgate called up Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first time, as well as Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.

Maguire's Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden were both omitted from the 30-man squad after being sent home from England's camp in Iceland last month for breaching coronavirus rules.

Southgate called up Maguire in August for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark but was forced to backtrack later the same day after the 27-year-old was found guilty on various charges, including assaulting a police officer following an incident on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who strenuously denies the offences, has appealed against the verdict, which resulted in a 21-month suspended prison sentence.

The appeal nullified Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

The centre-back has since played in United's two opening Premier League games, as well as the League Cup win at Luton.

England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle WalkerMidfielders: Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry WinksForwards: Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling