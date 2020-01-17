UrduPoint.com
Maguire Named As New Man Utd Captain, With Young Set For Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his 80 million ($104 million) move from Leicester

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United's new captain less than six months after his 80 million ($104 million) move from Leicester.

Maguire will take over as skipper from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

"Harry has come in and been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it," said Solskjaer.

"He has been a leader in the group and I have not been surprised but impressed with his leadership skills.

" Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford's hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday's clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Rashford made a brief appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves, which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield.

Solskjaer said: "We're going to give him the absolute amount of time but I am not going to hold my breath.

"I would think that he probably wouldn't be ready but he's still got 48 hours so let's see."

