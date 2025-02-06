Open Menu

Maguire Suspended From Bowling In Int’l Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Ireland’s Aimee Maguire has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after an Independent Assessment confirmed that the left-arm spinner uses an illegal bowling action.

The 18-year-old was reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on January 10, said a press release.

She subsequently underwent a bowling assessment at the ICC Accredited testing centre in Loughborough, United Kingdom, on January 21, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in her bowling action exceeds the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

As a result, in accordance with clause 6.1 of the regulations, Aimee is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. Her suspension will remain in effect until she undergoes a re-assessment of her bowling action which confirms that she can bowl with a legal action.

