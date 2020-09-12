UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maguire To Stay As Man Utd Captain Despite Court Case

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Maguire to stay as Man Utd captain despite court case

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United's captain this season despite his involvement in a Greek court case

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United's captain this season despite his involvement in a Greek court case.

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence last month after the England defender was found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident in Mykonos.

The 27-year-old has denied the offences and has launched an appeal which nullifies the verdict and means he has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial.

Following the original court verdict, Maguire was withdrawn from England's squad for their recent Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

However, England manager Gareth Southgate has said would consider bringing Maguire back into the squad for the next internationals.

Now United boss Solskjaer has made it clear he will not punish his centre-back by stripping him of the captaincy.

"He's handled it really well and, of course, I'll be here to support him," Solskjaer told United's website on Saturday.

"He is going to be our captain. We'll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run." Maguire was a key figure in his first season with United following his �80 million ($102 million) move from Leicester, which made him the world's most expensive defender.

Solskjaer said Maguire had coped well with the incident in Greece, which was allegedly sparked when the player and his family and friends were taunted and attacked at a nightclub.

"Of course, Harry, as you said, had a difficult summer. He didn't have a long break," Solskjaer said.

"His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he's come back and looked fine.

"For me, he is a top, an absolute top human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values. So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best."United start their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19 after being given an extra week of rest following their involvement in the Europa League in August.

Related Topics

World Police Fine Leicester Iceland Greece Denmark Manchester United August September Criminals Family From Best Top Premier League Million Court

Recent Stories

Evaluations to select the UAE’s Arab Reading Cha ..

2 minutes ago

Bahrain-Israel peace agreement an &#039;important ..

2 minutes ago

Bottas completes practice clean sweep for Mercedes ..

2 minutes ago

NMU students demand public hanging of accused of L ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness major tool to eradicate dengue: BISE s ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.