Mahad, Sara crowned champions at Jr Open Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s rising golf stars delivered a historic performance at the Kazakhstan Junior Open Golf Championship 2025, held at Zailjau Golf Club, Almaty, with Mahad Khan winning the Boys Category and Sara Amin Khan securing victory in the Girls Category.

In the Boys division, Mahad Khan showcased exceptional skill and consistency to outplay a competitive international field, while Zayd Omer Arshad secured the Runner-up position with an equally commendable performance. In the Girls division, Sara Amin Khan displayed great composure under pressure to lift the championship trophy, marking a proud moment for Pakistan, said a press release.

The Pakistan Team also claimed two special accolades: Longest Drive – Mahad Khan (remarkable distance and power); Closest to Pin – Zayd Omer Arshad (precision and accuracy).

The President of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) congratulated both champions, the runner-up, and the entire team for bringing glory to Pakistan, and praised the Secretary PGF for his excellent team selection and preparation. He described this victory as a beautiful Independence Day gift to the nation on 14 August 2025.

The championship saw enthusiastic support, with many parents traveling to Kazakhstan to witness their children compete. A large crowd of international spectators warmly applauded the team’s outstanding performance among participants from multiple countries.