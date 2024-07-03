Open Menu

Maham, Anisa To Feature In WCC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Maham and Anisa would depart for Seoul, South Korea from Lahore on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the World Cycling Centre (WCC).

The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) announced that Maham, a female cycling coach, and Anisa, a talented rider, from lyari Karachi would represent Pakistan at the World Cycling Centre, said a press release.

Maham would participate in the UCI Level-II training program, further enhancing her coaching skills and expertise while Anisa will showcase her cycling prowess at the international training course.

Maham Tariq performed outstandingly at the World Special Olympics in Germany, where she trained children from Pakistan.

Under her guidance, special children won four gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals.

President Pakistan Cycling Federation, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, extended his best wishes to both Maham and Anisa. He reaffirmed PCF’s commitment to providing full opportunities to female athletes emphasizing the importance of their development in the sport.

“We are proud to support our female athletes and coaches, ensuring they have access to the best training and competitive opportunities.

He said all expenses for this program would be covered by the Korean Cycling Federation and thanked President Korean Cycling Federation and Edward, Director of WCC-Korea, for consistently providing training opportunities for PCF cyclists and coaches over the past few years.

