Maham, Anisa To Feature In WCC
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Maham and Anisa would depart for Seoul, South Korea from Lahore on Thursday to represent Pakistan at the World Cycling Centre (WCC).
The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) announced that Maham, a female cycling coach, and Anisa, a talented rider, from lyari Karachi would represent Pakistan at the World Cycling Centre, said a press release.
Maham would participate in the UCI Level-II training program, further enhancing her coaching skills and expertise while Anisa will showcase her cycling prowess at the international training course.
Maham Tariq performed outstandingly at the World Special Olympics in Germany, where she trained children from Pakistan.
Under her guidance, special children won four gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals.
President Pakistan Cycling Federation, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, extended his best wishes to both Maham and Anisa. He reaffirmed PCF’s commitment to providing full opportunities to female athletes emphasizing the importance of their development in the sport.
“We are proud to support our female athletes and coaches, ensuring they have access to the best training and competitive opportunities.
He said all expenses for this program would be covered by the Korean Cycling Federation and thanked President Korean Cycling Federation and Edward, Director of WCC-Korea, for consistently providing training opportunities for PCF cyclists and coaches over the past few years.
Recent Stories
Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan28 minutes ago
-
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor performance1 hour ago
-
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League3 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - collated13 hours ago
-
Anderson takes seven-wicket Championship haul ahead of England exit13 hours ago
-
Netherlands 'showed a reaction' in Euros win over Romania: Gakpo13 hours ago
-
Anderson takes seven-wicket Championship haul ahead of England exit14 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 2nd update15 hours ago
-
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update15 hours ago
-
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead16 hours ago
-
Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups16 hours ago