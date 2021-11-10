UrduPoint.com

Maharaj To Skipper South Africa In ODI Series With Dutch

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Maharaj to skipper South Africa in ODI series with Dutch

Left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa in three one-day internationals against the Netherlands, starting on November 26

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa in three one-day internationals against the Netherlands, starting on November 26.

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday announced a 16-man squad missing several leading players, including regular white ball captain Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma and fellow batsmen Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen and fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were all rested, according to a statement by cricket South Africa, "following a high workload and back-to-back (bio-secure) bubbles".

All the rested players are likely to feature in a three-Test series against India in December and January.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell was recalled to the national team for the first time since 2017 after a Kolpak county contract in England came to an end.

Batsmen Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton were named in a one-day squad for the first time.

Hamza has previously played in Tests for South Africa.

The series will be part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League.

Squad: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Fixtures: November 26, CenturionNovember 28, CenturionDecember 1, Johannesburg

