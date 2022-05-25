Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

Mahatir Muhammad outwitted Sami Zeb Khan 2-0 in the final to lift boys 18 and under singles title of the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournaments 2022 at the PAF Headquarters Tennis Courts on Wednesday

Mahatir, who was in great form took both sets 6-3, 6-3 to emerge victorious.

Matches of other categories were also held.

The results are as under: Men's Doubles (Semi-Finals): Aqeel Khan / M. Abid bt Heera Ashiq/ Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-3, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) / Barkat Ullah bt Muzammil Murtaza / Mudassir Murtaza 4-6,6-3(10-7)Boy's & Girls 12& Under Singles (Finals ): Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Zohaib Afzal Malik4-1, 4-2.