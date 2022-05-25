UrduPoint.com

Mahatir Annexes U18 Title Of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

Muhammad Rameez Published May 25, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

Mahatir Muhammad outwitted Sami Zeb Khan 2-0 in the final to lift boys 18 and under singles title of the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournaments 2022 at the PAF Headquarters Tennis Courts on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Mahatir Muhammad outwitted Sami Zeb Khan 2-0 in the final to lift boys 18 and under singles title of the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis Tournaments 2022 at the PAF Headquarters Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

Mahatir, who was in great form took both sets 6-3, 6-3 to emerge victorious.

Matches of other categories were also held.

The results are as under: Men's Doubles (Semi-Finals): Aqeel Khan / M. Abid bt Heera Ashiq/ Yousaf Khalil (PAF) 6-3, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) / Barkat Ullah bt Muzammil Murtaza / Mudassir Murtaza 4-6,6-3(10-7)Boy's & Girls 12& Under Singles (Finals ): Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Zohaib Afzal Malik4-1, 4-2.

Related Topics

Tennis

Recent Stories

54 professional beggars arrested

54 professional beggars arrested

3 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict ag ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict against Yasin Malik

3 minutes ago
 Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her ..

Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention

5 minutes ago
 Traditional sports competitions in North Wazirista ..

Traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan conclude

5 minutes ago
 Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elem ..

Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elementary School Shooting - Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 'Clean environment reflects the values of societie ..

'Clean environment reflects the values of societies': Commissioner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.