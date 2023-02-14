UrduPoint.com

Mahatir Shines In ITF World Junior Tennis C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Mahatir Muhammad of Pakistan was the only Pakistani, who registered victory in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the boys' singles of ITF Pakistan PPL-S. Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships Leg-2 at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Tuesday.

Mahatir lost the first set to compatriot Nadir Mirza 1-6, but fought back to take the next two sets 6-4,6-3 and emerge triumphant.

In other pre-quarterfinal matches, Turkiye's Bugra Ozkoc beat Boda Zheng of China 0-6,6-3,6-0, while Dogan Can Sipahioglu of Turkiye's defeated Mikhail Khodorchenko Russia 4-6,7-3(3),6-3.

Canada's Edward Kruppe outclassed Pakistan's Bilal Asim 6-3,4-6,6-2, whereas Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong of Thailand overpowered Pakistan's M. Huzaifa Khan 6-2,7-6(3).

Similarly, Cem Atlamis of Turkiye saw off Huzaima Abdul Rehman of Pakistan 4-6,6-0,6-1, and Yuan Lu of China edged passed Malaysia's Keagan Jonathan 6-3,6-1.

In girls singles pre-quarterfinals, Yejun Lee of Korea trounced Kazakhstan's Taira Abildyeva 6-0,6-3, while Phitcayapak Srimuk of Thailand's Seeun Baeg of Korea 0-6,6-3,7-5 and Zeynep Erbakan of Turkiye outwitted Anastassiya Kim of Kazakhstan 6-1,6-2.

