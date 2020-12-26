Maheen XI team wins Cricket title in Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Memorial Sports Festival

Maheen XI team clinched the trophy after defeating Hania Ijaz XI team by three wickets in the women cricket event, part of the Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth's Memorial Sports Festival being played here at Peshawar Sports Complex ground on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Maheen XI team clinched the trophy after defeating Hania Ijaz XI team by three wickets in the women cricket event, part of the Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth's Memorial sports Festival being played here at Peshawar Sports Complex ground on Saturday.

Batting first Hania Ijaz XI team made 60 runs target in the 10 overs match but middle order batter Ruqia of Maheen XI team hammered a cracking 30 runs with four boundaries off just 11 balls and guided her team to three wickets victory. Ruqia was later on declared as woman of the match for her excellent performance. Ruqia came at the wicket when Maheen XI was in deep trouble losing seven wickets for just 25 runs but Ruqia with her excellent batting raced up the team victory.

The other events including women badminton, tug of war, cricket and volleyball competitions came to an end.

In the badminton, individual Asma Farooq defeated Safina in the final by 21-19, 17-21 and 21-19 and won the badminton title. In the badminton doubles Sehrish Taj and Fatima Sarwar won the trophy after defeating Maheen Kamal and Nazia Irfan in the final, the score was 21-18, 15-21 and 21-19.

In the Tug of War final Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stars defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Birds by 2-0 and won the trophy. In the thrilling volleyball final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White by 3-1, the score was 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23.