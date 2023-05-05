Mahfooz XI wins final of 1st all Karachi DMC football tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The final of the first All Karachi DMC Challenge Cup Floodlight Football Tournament 2023 organized, by Ansar Union Football Club, was played between Kohat sports and Mahfooz XI at Ansar Union Football Stadium, Korangi.

Both teams performed extremely well and neither team could score a goal until the allotted time. However, Mahfouz XI won the match by 3-0 on the basis of penalty kicks, according to a communiqué issued here on Friday.

Haji Muhammad Azam Khan, Sports In-charge of Pakistan WAPDA Hyderabad, was the chief guest of the final, who distributed trophies and special prizes among the winner and runner-up teams.

Former international footballer Saleem Patni, Saifullah, Muhammad Akif, Tawheed Khan Jadoon, Muhammad Siddique, Aslam Bhai, Waseem Raja, Abid Firdous, Naeem Bhai, Raheel Jameel Adeel Jameel and others were present on this occasion.

It should be noted that 32 teams from five districts of Karachi participated in this tournament. Javed Bangash performed the duties of the match commissioner while the referees were Khurram, Saeed Alam, Muhammad Wali and Muhammad islam.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans encouraged the players.