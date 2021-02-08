Mahindar Pal Singh Appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s Assistant Manager for PSL 6

Mahindar Pal Singh, one of Pakistan's first Sikh cricketers, became part of Peshawar Zalmi Family. Mahindar Pal Singh appointed as Peshawar Zalmi's assistant manager for Pakistan Super League season 6.

For Pakistan Super League season 6, Mahindar Pal Singh is appointed as the assistant manager of Peshawar Zalmi. In Lahore, Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, met Mahindar Pal Singh and said that he welcomes Mahindar Pal Singh to the Zalmi family.

Mahindar Pal Singh said that he is very happy to be a part of Zalmai family and thanked Javed Afridi for fulfilling his promise of giving opportunity to Sikh community. Mahindar added that this would boost the confidence of Pakistani Sikh community and he looks forward to his time with the Zalmi Franchise.

Mahindar Pal Singh is one of the first Sikh cricketers in Pakistan and he has been in action in Pakistan's domestic cricket.