Mahinder Singh dreams to play for Pakistan against India

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Fast-bowler Mahinder Pal Singh wants to play for Pakistan against India at any level of cricket saying he would love to be a part of this occasion in future in his cricketing career.

Mahinder Singh's name came into the limelight when he was first called up for a camp for emerging fast bowlers and batsmen under the supervision of National Cricket academy (NCA) coaches in 2016. A proud member of Pakistan's Sikh community, Mahinder desires to become the first Sikh cricketer to represent Pakistan.

"It would mean so much to me to play for Pakistan against India at any level of cricket. If you ask any cricketer, they will say that they want to play in high-pressure matches, the big occasions where the world is watching. India versus Pakistan is always a special occasion and I would love the opportunity to be a part of this occasion at some point in future in my cricketing career. I would love to be called a hero in a high-tempo match, against a strong opposition and watched by fans all around the world. I have relatives in Punjab in India, my aunt lives there along with many other relatives who we meet on a regular basis. As well as this, I have a lot of fans in India, especially from Punjab who always wish me well and say that if I ever play for Pakistan, they will support me and Pakistan in those matches," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Mahinder, who has completed a degree and was currently doing a Masters in sports Science at Lahore Garrison University, said he was only aware of two Sikh cricketers who played cricket in Pakistan.

"They were fast bowler Bhupinder Singh who played for Government College Lahore and the other was Gulab Singh who was an off-spinner who played Grade II. I'm not sure why they didn't make it to the highest level of cricket in Pakistan, but that has not been a deterrent for me, or dissuaded me from wanting to be a professional cricketer,"he said.

He said Waqar Younis was his favourite all-time bowler and he loves watching videos of his bowling. "As well as Waqar, I like how Aaqib Javed bowled. I thought he was an underrated bowler and got key wickets when Pakistan needed them as we saw in the 1992 World Cup tournament. It was great to meet Aaqib and talk about fast bowling when I attended the Lahore Qalandars trials. I've also learnt a lot from Mohammad Akram who is currently working for Peshawar Zalmi when he was working at the National Cricket Academy at Lahore," he said.

Mahinder said his dream was to get to the top in cricket. "I just need that chance, that lucky break. I am really hopeful and positive that one day I will get a proper chance to display my skills and talent. I am only 24 years old and have a lot of cricket ahead of me and I feel that whether it's the Pakistan Super League, First-class cricket or international cricket, my time will definitely come," he said.