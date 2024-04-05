Mahmood Jan Babar, Nadir Khawaja reach Table Tennis finals in PPC Ramadan Sports Gala

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In the HBK Ramadan Sports Gala organized under the aegis of the Peshawar Press Club, Mahmood Jan Babar and Nader Khawaja in Table Tennis and Kamran Ali and Faizan Qazalbash were able to reach the Table Tennis event.

In the Badminton competitions, the team of Irfan Musazai and Ali Sheikh, the pair of Asmat Shah and Abid Khan, Zafar Iqbal and Shehzad Fahad reached the semi-finals. On this occasion, President Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik, former President M Riaz, General Secretary Irfan Musazai, senior journalists Faridullah, Ijaz Ahmad Khan and a large number of journalists and media workers were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan was the chief guest. He said that sports and positive activities teach us to fight for victory and defeat along with patience. Appreciating the Press Club and said that the leadership and organizers of the Press Club deserve congratulations for organizing the best entertainment gala for their members.

Due to professional engagements, they cannot find time for themselves. He said that the efforts to increase the welfare and professional capacity of journalists from the platform of Peshawar Press Club, as well as organizing positive activities like Ramadan Sports Gala for them, is a praiseworthy matter. Our journalist brothers who run after the news are also good players, he said.

Earlier, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik while welcoming the special guests and participants said that in this mega sports event of Peshawar Press Club. More than 150 working journalists are participating in various indoor games, while for the last few years this tournament has become a festival which provides opportunities for entertainment to working journalists working under severe mental stress and pressure.

At the end of the ceremony, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik thanked the Inspector General of Police and presented him with the Ramadan Sports Gala T-shirt and honorary shield. In the first semi-final, Faizan defeated Khurram Pervez and made it to the final, while in the second semi-final, Kamran Ali defeated Kashan Awan and reached the final. The first semi-final of the table tennis event was played between Mehmood Jan and Zeeshan Liaquat. In which Mehmood Jan won, in the second semi-final, Nader Khawaja defeated Aftab Ahmed and managed to reach the final.

Shehzada Fahad, Tahir Waseem, Shahzad and Arif Ikram won their respective matches in Carrom board competitions, Tariq Aziz, Arshad Maidani, Bilawal Arbab, Arif Ikram, Nader Khawaja, Irfan Khan, in the Ludo event. Shah Faisal and Ehtesham Bashir qualified for the quarter-finals.