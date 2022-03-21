UrduPoint.com

Mahmood Khan To Open Biggest KP U21 Women Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 21, 2022 | 05:22 PM

Mahmood Khan to open biggest KP U21 Women Games

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will open the biggest and mega Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different disciplines on Tuesday at 11 am

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will open the biggest and mega Women U21 Inter-District Games, carrying more than 3000 athletes of all 35 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven different disciplines on Tuesday at 11 am.

This was stated by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director Female Games Rasheeda Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Development Saleem Raza, AD Games Zakir Ullah, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah and other personalities were also present.

DG Sports Khalid Khan said that we would try our best to complete the ongoing schemes of ADP as soon as possible with the government having already increased sports ADP to Rs. 6.5 billion and use all possible resources for the promotion and development of sports.

In this regard, he directed the Director Miss Rashida Ghaznavi to ensure all preparations to ensure due facilities to the players during these Games. He said it should ensure the provision of state-of-the-art sports facilities to the women in three different venues including Sports Complex Bamkhel, District Swabi, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

He said looking after the biggest ever female Games, they have arranged accommodations in different hostels, hostels of the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa University of Peshawar and other colleges. He said a cricket event will be played at Bamkhel Sports Complex, Swabi and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will grace the occasion as chief guest. Arrangements have already been made in the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, Girls College Dargai, Mardan and Peshawar Sports Complex and hopefully the players would not feel any difficulties whatsoever during the Games.

He said that the top priorities of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan include sports, players and provision of facilities to them.

He directed all the staff to focus on ensuring the welfare of the players in this regard. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has allocated Rs. 3000 for the establishment of sports infrastructure at Union Councils level.

He said efforts would be taken to ensure completion of all ongoing schemes and provision of funds would be the top priority. Answering a question, Khalid Khan said that the govt is fully committed to promote sports on priority basis and for this purpose he said Rs. 6.5 billion has been allocated and currently more than 151 playing facilities continue.

To standardization and up-gradation of sports complexes at Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Haripur and Mardan, lying of hockey turfs at Swat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, construction of Squash Complex, lying of synthetic courts for Tennis, construction of badminton hall, basketball courts, volleyball courts would be part of that facilities.

The arrival of the teams have already been completed and accommodated at different facilities besides ensuring provision of transport facilities to the players from venue to accommodation and from accommodation to the venues. Mostly females' liaison officials have been deputed in the buses and at the venues to trickle down involvement of male in the events.

He said the Games were delayed due to the Corona epidemic. The Games were scheduled to be held in 2020 and are now being held, he added. The best performing players participated in the Inter-Regional Games and competitions were held between the seven regions. He said the players would compete in Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug-of-War, Cricket, Netball and Volleyball events. Fool-proof security arrangements are also being made, he said. He said the winners would also be awarded sports scholarships like other medalists.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Tennis Squash National Assembly Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Badminton Male Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Haripur Malakand Swabi Dargai Buner Turkish Lira Women 2020 Event All From Government Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing ..

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh ..

Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at A ..

5 minutes ago
 Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At ..

Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At Arts Council of Pakistan Kara ..

7 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan approves more BRT feeder routes to ..

CM Mahmood Khan approves more BRT feeder routes to facilities maximum people

28 seconds ago
 President files reference in SC seeking opinion on ..

President files reference in SC seeking opinion on Article 63-A

30 seconds ago
 Reko Diq development to play significant role in s ..

Reko Diq development to play significant role in socio-economic uplift: PM Imran ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>