UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahnoor Shahzad To Represent Pakistan In Tokyo Olympics

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:36 PM

Mahnoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

Mahnoor is the first time a Pakistani woman who is ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) Mahnoor Shahzad, the country’s top badminton player, will represent Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Mahnoor is the first time a Pakistani woman who is ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

Talking to the reporters, Mahnoor said: “My dream has come true. I can't believe I will represent Pakistan in the Olympics.

I will live up to expectations and raise the green crescent flag,”.

In a joint statement, Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Badminton Federation wished her good luck for the international sporting event.

“Mahnoor Shahzad is the top badminton player and she deserves to participate in the Olympics,” said Syed Arif Hassan while congratulating the player.

Mahnoor was on the list of the world’s top 100 badminton players but she could not play due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Badminton Tokyo Women Olympics Event Top Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.01 a barrel ..

10 minutes ago

Malala to feature on British Vogue magazine’s Ju ..

27 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

23 minutes ago

Russia Will Soon Denounce 'Open Lands' Deal on Dip ..

23 minutes ago

Govt to provide 'maximum relief' to poor' in budge ..

23 minutes ago

Format of Putin-Biden Talks Remains Uncertain - Ru ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.