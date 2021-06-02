Mahnoor Shahzad to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

(@fidahassanain)

Mahnoor is the first time a Pakistani woman who is ranked amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) Mahnoor Shahzad, the country’s top badminton player, will represent Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Talking to the reporters, Mahnoor said: “My dream has come true. I can't believe I will represent Pakistan in the Olympics.

I will live up to expectations and raise the green crescent flag,”.

In a joint statement, Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Badminton Federation wished her good luck for the international sporting event.

“Mahnoor Shahzad is the top badminton player and she deserves to participate in the Olympics,” said Syed Arif Hassan while congratulating the player.

Mahnoor was on the list of the world’s top 100 badminton players but she could not play due to Covid-19 pandemic.