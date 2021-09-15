UrduPoint.com

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon Back For Third Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon back for third year

The third Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, being organised in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, is all set for a thrilling return on October 15, 2021, Friday, providing long-distance runners and fitness enthusiasts with a chance to compete in the classic 5km, a flat-and-fast 10km, and the ultimate 21-km challenge

To ensure a safe race experience and successful hosting of the marathon, organizers announced major COVID-19-related requirements and protocols to be observed before, during and after the event.

Those interested can register through the Promoseven website - https://www.promosevensports.com/race/mai-dubai-registration/. Registrations will close on October 10.

The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is open to participants aged 16 and above. Interested individuals, however, are required to have completed their COVID-19 vaccines before they can participate. Enhanced sterilization and cleaning of all key areas and high-touch surfaces will also be implemented, as well as staggered race start times to ensure the safe management of all runners.

Alexander van ‘t Riet, CEO, Mai Dubai, said: “Now in its third year, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is returning to provide our running community in the UAE and all those who embrace healthy living with the best and safest outdoor event yet.

We are confident of high turnout this year, with an expectation of surpassing our previous record in terms of the number of participants. Our confidence is rooted in the fact that more and more individuals today are continuously stepping up their efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Similar to the previous editions, the race route will start and finish in front of the Gate Building. The runners will loop around the picturesque Dubai International Financial Centre, allowing them to have breathtaking views of the city’s well-known architectural marvels.

The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is taking place in partnership with Mai Dubai as title partner; Dubai International Financial Centre, official venue partner; parachute.ae, official e-commerce partner; and Al Laith, official logistics partner. It is organized by Promoseven Sports Marketing.

