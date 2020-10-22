Mai Dubai City Half Marathon to be held under auspices of Dubai Sports Council

Taking place under the slogan “We are all Responsible”, the 2020 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is set to enter record books on Friday morning as the first mass-running event to be staged in Dubai and the UAE since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020) Taking place under the slogan “We are all Responsible”, the 2020 Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is set to enter record books on Friday morning as the first mass-running event to be staged in Dubai and the UAE since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being organised under the auspices of Dubai Sports Council and supported by Dubai Police and RTA, the 2nd Mai Dubai City Half Marathon will be taking place in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the destination where business and lifestyle meets. This year’s event will see participants take part in three different categories – 5km, 10km and 21km – with all three categories starting and finishing in front of the Gate Building in DIFC.

All three races will feature an improved route as well as a range of innovative measures to ensure the safety of all participants.

“With current global situation, we know a lot of you have questions about the safety of the event,” said Andy Mitchelmore, the Race Director. “Please be assured that we are working hard with government agencies and key partners to make sure all steps are in place to maintain the safety of runners, and staff and contractors that are working with us.”

Some of the latest measures which will be introduced as part of the race experience to ensure the wellbeing of all participants are: Drive-through race pack collection to reduce participants touch points; Contactless temperature checks for all participants before and after the race; Automatic no touch sanitization and water distribution on the course; Enhanced sterilization and cleaning regimes in key areas; and staggered race start times to ensure safe management of runners.

“It goes without saying that you should not attend the event if you are having any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 in the seven days prior to the event,” said Mitchelmore.

“We ask all our runners to arrive 30 minutes before their start times. While we don’t want people standing around for too long, this will allow you time to move through the temperature check area that we have installed. If your temperature is too high at that time, you will be escorted to our COVID-19 isolation tent where further tests will take place.

“Once the participants get into the start assembly areas, they will see some very clearly marked areas and positions you need to stand on. We know exactly how many people we can accommodate in these areas and as such we have marked socially-distanced places on the floor.

“We ask the participants to follow the instructions of the race marshals and stand on these points when you come into the assembly areas. As the race starts, it won’t be the same as last year. Rather than having everyone running at once, we will be controlling the start.

“Again, once you are in the start/finish area, please sure you are wearing your mask. As you cross the start line to enter the race, you can remove your mask. But while you are in the start finish area, the mask must be worn. At the finish line, we will be distributing new Mai Dubai City Half Marathon masks for anyone that wants them.

“Again, once you have caught your breath and had a drink of water, we ask you to put your mask back on.”

Talking about spectators, Mitchelmore said: “Unfortunately this year, because of COVID-19 regulations, we cannot allow spectators at the event. So we ask you not to bring any spectators to the event.”