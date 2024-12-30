Main Draw Matches Of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships On Tuesday
The stage is set for the main draw of the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2024 as the final round of qualifiers concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Monday
In the Men's Singles Qualifying Final Round, players including Rayank Khan, Abdul Basit, Murtaza Hussain, Mujahid, M. Haziq Asim, Ahtesham Humayun, M. Yahya, M. Talha Khan and Omer Jawad emerged victorious, earning their spots in the main draw.
The tournament, which honours the memory of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, has attracted over 200 entries nationwide across six categories that include Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies’ Singles, Boys’ 18 & Under Singles, Boys’ 14 & Under Singles and Boys’ 12 & Under Singles
Pakistan's ’s top-ranked tennis stars, including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Meheq Khokhar, Amna Ali Qayum, Sheeza Sajid and nd Soha Ali are also featuring in the event.
The main draw matches will commence on Tuesday at 9:30 am.
