Maira Hussain, Sana Moved To Q-finals In KP Junior Squash Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 23 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Maira Hussain, Sana moved to q-finals in KP Junior Squash Championship

Top seeded Maira Hussain and second seeded Sana Sher moved to the quarter-finals along with six others in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Top seeded Maira Hussain and second seeded Sana Sher moved to the quarter-finals along with six others in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the first match pre-quarter-final Maira Hussain defeated Khilman by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-8 and 11-6, Areesha beat Zareen Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7, Maneesha overpowered Khasmala by 3-1, the score was 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 and 11-9, Manahil Khan beat Shaneela by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-5, Mehwish beat Asheer by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-6 and 11-7. In the other matches Haya beat Ronaq by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-3 and 11-7, Hifsa beat Mahnoor by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-6 and 11-8, and in the last match second seeded Sana beat Maneesha by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-7.

In the first round of the Boys Under-11 Ibrahim Zeb and Hamza Sajjad got walkover against Usman and Nouman Khan, Saif ULlah Bahadur beat Ahmad Khalil by 2-1, the score was 11-7, 8-11 and 11-4, Umair Arif beat Mustafa Irfan by 10-12, 11-5 and 11-8, Abdullah Zaman got walkover against Fawad Khan, Haris Zahid beat Muhammad Mashal by 11-9 and 11-8, Azaan Kamran beat Zubair by 2-0, the score was 11-3 and 111-7, Safullah Tareen beat Mohib Ali by 11-9 and 11-6.

In the first round of the Boys Under-13 category SakhiUllah Tareen beat Noor Khan 2-0, the score was 11-3 and 11-4, Huraira Khan beat Rayyan Mohib by 2-0, the score was 12-10 and 11-8. Obaid Ullah Afzal got walkover against Abdullah Nawaz, Saboor Khan beat Furqan by 11-5 and 11-9, M.Huzaifa beat Abdullah Arif by 2-1, the score was 11-5 and 11-6, majid Ahmad beat Luqman Hassan by 11-9 and 11-9.

In the first round Yaseen Khattak beat Ahmad Javed by 11-8a nd 11-9, Shoaib Afzal beat Shalan Gul by 2-0, the score was 11-6 and 11-7, Shehzad beat Malik Azaan by 11-6 and 11-5, Mutahir Ali beat Muhammad Fahad by 11-2 and 11-4, Muhammad Azaan Khalil beat Arsh by 11-8 and 11-4, Daud Babar recorded victory against Abdul Basit in three sets battle, the score was 11-4, 5-11 and 11-6, Hassan Zahid beat Jalal Sher by 2-0, the score was 11-8 and 11-5 and Idrees Khan beat Shayan Ali by 11-5 and 11-5.

