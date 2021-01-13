UrduPoint.com
Maira, Sana To Clash In KP Junior Squash Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Top seeded Sana Bahadur and second seed Maira Hussain would clash in the final of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girls U15 and Boys, U11 and U13 Junior Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the girls U15 semi-final, Maira Hussain defeated Manahel Aqeel 11-5, 11-2 and 11-3 and moved to the final while Sana Bahadur defeated Ronak Saleem by 11-3, 11-2 and 11-3 to reach the final. In the boys U-11 semi-finals, Haris Zahid defeated Mohammad Fawad by 11-0, 11-4 and 11-4, Ahmed Khalil defeated Abdullah Zaman by 11-7, 11-4 and 12-10.

In the U13 semi-finals, Umair Arif defeated Ibrahim Zeb 7-11, 11-4, 11-5 and 11-2 while Obaidullah defeated Muhammad Ali Raza by 11-5, 11-4, and 11-4 to qualify for the final.

Earlier in the U11 quarter finals, Mohammad Fawad defeated Abdullah Shah by 7-11, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-7, Haris Zahid defeated Noman Khan by 12-10, 11-9, 11-7, Ahmed Khalil defeated Shahzeb by 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6 and Abdullah Zaman defeated Muhammad Hamza by 11-4, 11-6 and 11-5.

In the U13 quarter finals, Omar Afridi defeated Amir Hamza by 11-6, 11-7, and 11-8, Allah Bahadur defeated Ryan Mohib Khan by 11-5, 11-1, 11.5, Obaidullah defeated Ryan Mohib Khan by 11-6, 13-11, 11-5 and Mohammad Ali Raza defeated Mohammad Raza by 11-8, 11-6 and 12-10 to qualify for the semi-finals.

