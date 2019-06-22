UrduPoint.com
Maira To Face Komal In KP Boys & Girls U-19 Squash Final On Sunday

Maira to face Komal in KP Boys & Girls U-19 Squash final on Sunday

Promising and unseeded Maira Hussain would clash against current national junior champion Komal Khan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boys and Girls Under-19 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Promising and unseeded Maira Hussain would clash against current national junior champion Komal Khan in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boys and Girls Under-19 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

The final of the Championship would be played on Sunday at 3.00 p.m. Chairman KP Squash Association and Secretary Irrigation, KP Daud Khan would grace the occasion as chief guest.

In the two girls semi-finals Maira Hussain of KP upset top seeded Nimra Aqeel of KP in a thrilling match which lasted for 52 minutes.

Both Maira Hussain and Nimra Aqeel played well and exhibited some fine strokes.

Maira Hussain took the first set by 11-6 but the second set was won by Nimra Aqeel by 8-11. In the third set, Maira Hussain played extremely well and won the set by 11-4. In the fourth set Nimra did not lose hope and made a come back and won it by 5-11 to make the tally 2-2.

It was the fifth and decisive set in which both Maira and Nimra played well and tried to dominate each other by playing some exceptional shots, in the end Maira won the set by 12-10.

In the second semi-final Komal Khan of Pakistan Wapda defeated Hira Aqeel of KP by 3-1, the score was 11-3, 7-11, 11-6 and 11-7. Komal lost a set at the hands of Hira Aqeel but overall she dominated the proceedings and exhibited some perfect nicks, drops and length smashes.

In the Boys category Uzair Shoukat and Zeeshan Zeb took berth in the final after defeating their respective rivals in the semi-finals.

In the first semi-final Uzair Shoukat recorded victory against Abbas Nawaz in straight sets, the score was 11-5, 11-6 and 11-3.

In the second match Zeeshan Zeb, the top seeded, beat Muhammad Junaid of KP by 11-9, 11-8 and 11-3 and reached the final.

