Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023: two Matches decided

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):Platinum Homes/Master Paints and Diamond Paints/Nagina Group recorded victories on the second day of Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by JS Bank here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes/Master Paints defeated Black Horse Paints by a close margin of 7�-6. Amirreza Behboudi was in sublime form and fired in fabulous five goals while Farooq Amin Sufi and Agha Musa Ali Khan converted one goal each for Platinum Homes/Master Paints. Hissam Ali Haider and Abdul Rehman Monnoo thrashed in three goals each for Black Horse Paints.

The first chukker started with both the sides scoring one goal each to make it 1-1. Platinum Homes/Master Paints then started playing aggressively and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn a 3-1 lead by the end of the second chukker. They maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well and converted three impressive goals against one by Black Horse Paints to stretch their lead to 6-2.

Black Horse played better polo in the fourth and last chukker and fired in four goals against one by Platinum Homes to make it 6-7 but it proved too little too late for Black Horse, who lost the match by 6-7� as Platinum Homes/Master Paints had a half goal handicap advantage.

Raja Sami Ullah and Omer Asjad Malhi officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints/Nagina Group outsmarted Pindi Express Polo Team by 10-6. Nico Roberts played superb polo and smashed in five phenomenal goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) hammered an impressive hat-trick of goals and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Omer Ellahi Shaikh scored one goal each for Diamond Paints/Nagina Group. Raja Mikael Sami malleted three goals and Ibrahim Khalil struck two from Pindi Express.

Diamond Paints/Nagina Group dominated the match right from the beginning as they gained 2-1 lead in the first chukker, then 4-2 lead in the second chukker. They then thrashed a hat-trick in the third chukker against one by Pindi Express to earn a 7-3 lead, while in the fourth and last chukker, both the sides slammed in three goals each and Diamond Paints/Nagina emerged as winners by 10-6. Shah Shamyl Alam and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.

Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (Retd), JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, polo players, their families and polo lovers were also present on this occasion. Tomorrow (Thursday), only one will be played at Jinnah Polo Fields at 2:30 pm.