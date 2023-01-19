Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo victorious

FG/Din Polo team outpaced BN Polo team by 9-4 in the only match on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):FG/Din Polo team outpaced BN Polo team by 9-4 in the only match on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

From FG/Din Polo, both brothers Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay thrashed in three tremendous goals each while Shah Shamyl Alam and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each. Raja Samiullah did play well for the BN Polo team and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Haider Naseem scored one goal.

FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they converted one goal in the first chukker while fired in four fabulous goals in the second chukker to take a healthy 5-0 lead. BN Polo though made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring one goal yet FG/Din Polo made a good come back and banged in two back-to-back goals to stretch their lead to 7-1.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw BN Polo converting a hat-trick of goals against a brace by FG/Din Polo, who won the match by 9-4. Amirreza Behboudi and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.

A large number of polo enthusiasts including sponsors JS Bank, players and their families and JPF officials were present to watch the match of the eight-goal tournament organized in the memory of Major General Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua. JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) and others witnessed and enjoyed the match.

Tomorrow, Friday (January 20, 2023), three matches will be played. Black Horse Paints will take on Pindi Express at 12:00 pm, Platinum Homes/Master Paints will compete Diamond Paints/Nagina Group at 2:00 pm and FG/Din Polo will play against Remington Pharma at 3:00 pm.