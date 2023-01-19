UrduPoint.com

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo Victorious

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo victorious

FG/Din Polo team outpaced BN Polo team by 9-4 in the only match on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):FG/Din Polo team outpaced BN Polo team by 9-4 in the only match on the third day of the Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Thursday.

From FG/Din Polo, both brothers Sheikh Muhammad Farhad and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay thrashed in three tremendous goals each while Shah Shamyl Alam and Raja Jalal Arsalan converted one goal each. Raja Samiullah did play well for the BN Polo team and hammered a hat-trick of goals while Haider Naseem scored one goal.

FG/Din Polo dominated the match right from the word go as they converted one goal in the first chukker while fired in four fabulous goals in the second chukker to take a healthy 5-0 lead. BN Polo though made their presence felt in the third chukker by scoring one goal yet FG/Din Polo made a good come back and banged in two back-to-back goals to stretch their lead to 7-1.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw BN Polo converting a hat-trick of goals against a brace by FG/Din Polo, who won the match by 9-4. Amirreza Behboudi and Ahmad Bilal Riaz supervised the match as field umpires.

A large number of polo enthusiasts including sponsors JS Bank, players and their families and JPF officials were present to watch the match of the eight-goal tournament organized in the memory of Major General Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua. JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Team Leader Zubair Ehsan Khan and Kashif Butt, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) and others witnessed and enjoyed the match.

Tomorrow, Friday (January 20, 2023), three matches will be played. Black Horse Paints will take on Pindi Express at 12:00 pm, Platinum Homes/Master Paints will compete Diamond Paints/Nagina Group at 2:00 pm and FG/Din Polo will play against Remington Pharma at 3:00 pm.

Related Topics

Polo Lead January JS Bank From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

23 minutes ago
 National Ice Sports Championship kicks off in GB

National Ice Sports Championship kicks off in GB

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to discuss arrangements for Jhok Sara ..

Meeting held to discuss arrangements for Jhok Saraiki

5 minutes ago
 'Pakistan in the Eyes of Geologists' published in ..

'Pakistan in the Eyes of Geologists' published in China

5 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent attention to reform, moder ..

Experts call for urgent attention to reform, modernize agriculture, control popu ..

5 minutes ago
 Progress of ongoing de-worming campaign reviewed

Progress of ongoing de-worming campaign reviewed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.