Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup From Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 16, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup from Tuesday

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 is commencing from tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2023 is commencing from tomorrow (Tuesday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields.

After a gap of a few weeks, polo will be back in action in Lahore. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R) has said that seven teams are participating in this eight-goal event, which has been divided into two pools. This tournament is organized every year in memory of Major General Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua at Jinnah Polo Fields and this year, JS Bank is the sponsor of the tournament.

Seven teams include top national and foreign players.

Pool A includes FG/Din Polo, BN Polo and Remington Pharma while Pool B consists of Black Horse Paints, Platinum Homes/Master Paints, Pindi Express and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel.

BN Polo team will face Remington Pharma at 2:30 pm tomorrow Tuesday. On Wednesday, Black Horse Paints will play against Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:00 pm while Pindi Express will vie againstDiamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 2:30 pm. The matches will continue throughout the week while thefinal of the tournament will be held on Sunday (January 22).

