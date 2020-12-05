UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup Will Be Played Tomorrow

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup will be played tomorrow

The main and subsidiary finals of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The main and subsidiary finals of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Jahangir Karamat will grace the finals as chief guest while the family of late Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman will also be present on the occasion.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, top two teams of the event have qualified for the main final, which hopefully will be very challenging and enthralling.

The JP&CC chief also thanked Artema Medical and especially their CEO Daniyal Sheikh for sponsoring this prestigious event and hoped that more corporate giants will come forward to support this game of kings and knights.

One of the finalist teams Master Paints consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arslan,Bilal Haye and Marcos Panelo while the other finalist team Newage comprisesSyed Muhammad Aun Rizvi, Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi, Alman Jalil Azam and Edward Banner Eve.

Related Topics

Army Polo Arslan Sunday 2020 Family Event Top

Recent Stories

Only 25 Out of 249 Republicans in US Congress Ackn ..

1 minute ago

Osama Nadeem in limelight in ZIC Quaid-e-Azam Gol ..

2 minutes ago

Two bikers lose life in head on collision

15 minutes ago

Afghan Army Security Operation in Laghman Leaves 4 ..

15 minutes ago

Pietro Fittipaldo to start from back of Sakhir gri ..

18 minutes ago

Over 20 People Detained During Anti-Security Law P ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.