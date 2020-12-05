Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup will be played tomorrow

The main and subsidiary finals of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The main and subsidiary finals of the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 sponsored by Artema Medical will be played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) tomorrow (Sunday).

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Jahangir Karamat will grace the finals as chief guest while the family of late Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman will also be present on the occasion.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, top two teams of the event have qualified for the main final, which hopefully will be very challenging and enthralling.

The JP&CC chief also thanked Artema Medical and especially their CEO Daniyal Sheikh for sponsoring this prestigious event and hoped that more corporate giants will come forward to support this game of kings and knights.

One of the finalist teams Master Paints consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arslan,Bilal Haye and Marcos Panelo while the other finalist team Newage comprisesSyed Muhammad Aun Rizvi, Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi, Alman Jalil Azam and Edward Banner Eve.