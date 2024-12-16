Majid Khan Boosts PD Cricketers Morale
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Legend cricketer and former captain of the national team, Majid Khan on Monday visited the training camp of Pakistan's Physically Disabled (PD) Cricket team and interacted with team members.
He boosted the morale of the players and encouraged their dedication at the preparatory camp, which was held at Ayub Park Cricket Ground.
Talking to the players Majid Khan said that with confidence, continuous hard work and struggle they can achieve success in every field.
"You have reached this stage with your hard work, and you should continue your passion with the dedication to make the name of your country and nation bright during the forthcoming PD Champions Trophy in Colombo, Sri Lanka", he said.
Majid urged the team players to keep on the hard work during the camp. He extended best wishes for the team players and the management.
Earlier upon his arrival at the camp, General Secretary Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA) Amiruddin Ansari, Regional Heads Javed Ashraf, Sajid Khan, Rafe Hashmi, Camp Incharge Sabih Azhar, Media Manager Muhammad Nizam and Rao Javed welcomed former captain Majid as the special guest.
Amiruddin Ansari informed about the performance of the national PD team at the international level and the event to be held in Sri Lanka.
Majid Khan congratulated the national PD cricketers participating in the camp and appreciated the efforts of Amiruddin Ansari for PPD's PD cricket.
More than 27 players are participating in the camp. They have gone through intensive physical training, net practice and practice matches in the Conditioning and Skills Development Camp. The training camp was supervised by the Level-4 Coach, Sabih Azhar.
