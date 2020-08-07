UrduPoint.com
Major Champions In Pursuit Of Co-leaders Day And Todd

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Major champions in pursuit of co-leaders Day and Todd

San Francisco, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A pack of former major champions was chasing first round co-leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd as the second round of the PGA Championship got underway at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on Friday.

Day and Todd cannot relax if they are to keep their grip on the top of the leaderboard.

Both shot opening rounds of five-under 65 but are being pursued by a star-studded pack that includes two-time defending PGA champ Brooks Koepka.

The group of nine players tied for third also includes former golf major champions Zach Johnson, England's Justin Rose and Germany's Martin Kaymer.

Another group of eight at three under includes reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland, with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who shot opening-round 68s.

The conditions were ideal Friday morning with the sun starting to shine through the clouds as players teed off in the first major championship since the coronavirus pandemic shut down professional sports in America in mid-March.

Todd's stellar first round came in the late afternoon Thursday, as the winds finally started whipping and conditions toughened.

That will be reversed Friday as Todd and DeChambeau are part of the morning wave while Day, Koepka, Woods and world number one Justin Thomas all have afternoon tee times.

Day is looking for his first win of 2020 but has had strong performances in his last three events while Todd has already won twice this season.

Eleven players shot 66 or better on Thursday, setting a new opening-round total for one major.

China's Li Haotong got off to a hot start on Friday, making birdies at three of his first five holes to move to six under for the tournament.

