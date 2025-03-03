Major Changes Likely In Pakistan Squad For Upcoming New Zealand Tour
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 07:38 PM
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Naseem shah have been dropped from T20I squad, say sources
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand is likely to see major changes, the sources said on Monday.
No final decision was made so far regarding the new head coach's appointment, and Aqib Javed is expected to continue in the role while Mohammad Yousuf will serve as the batting coach.
The sources said that Mohammad Rizwan will remain captain of the ODI team whereas Shadab Khan is likely to be given the T20I captaincy.
They said that Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah have been dropped from the T20I squad while Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Niazi and Abbas Afridi have been included in the team.
The sources said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will also be part of the T20 squad.
Expected T20I squad for the New Zealand:
Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Niazi, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Umair Yousuf Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Hussain Talat, and Mohammad Ali.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had a disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India and failed to progress beyond the group stage.
Recent Stories
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
DEWA, Parkin support future of electric vehicles with new charging stations in Q ..
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour2 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final tomorrow50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan women's blind cricket team to tour Australia for historic T20 series2 hours ago
-
ICC names match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals2 hours ago
-
President’s Trophy Grade-I final kicks off Tuesday47 minutes ago
-
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal3 hours ago
-
ICC CT semifinals match officials announced3 hours ago
-
PFF confirms AFC Asian Cup participation3 hours ago
-
FIFA lifts suspension on PFF3 hours ago
-
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway5 hours ago
-
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made7 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zealand2 days ago