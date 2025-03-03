Open Menu

Major Changes Likely In Pakistan Squad For Upcoming New Zealand Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Naseem shah have been dropped from T20I squad, say sources

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand is likely to see major changes, the sources said on Monday.

No final decision was made so far regarding the new head coach's appointment, and Aqib Javed is expected to continue in the role while Mohammad Yousuf will serve as the batting coach.

The sources said that Mohammad Rizwan will remain captain of the ODI team whereas Shadab Khan is likely to be given the T20I captaincy.

They said that Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah have been dropped from the T20I squad while Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Niazi and Abbas Afridi have been included in the team.

The sources said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf will also be part of the T20 squad.

Expected T20I squad for the New Zealand:

Shadab Khan (Captain), Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Niazi, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Umair Yousuf Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Hussain Talat, and Mohammad Ali.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan had a disappointing performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against India and failed to progress beyond the group stage.

