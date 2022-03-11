UrduPoint.com

Major League Baseball, Players Agree Labor Deal: Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published March 11, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Major League Baseball, players agree labor deal: reports

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Major League Baseball and the league players union reached agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday, paving the way for the start of the 2022 season next month, reports said.

Less than 24 hours after a last-ditch round of marathon negotiations ended in deadlock, the MLB and MLB Players Association have finally settled on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The deal, which must be formally ratified by both sides -- expected to be a formality -- means the 2022 MLB season will start on April 7.

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the new season would not start before April 14 after cancelling a further slate of games.

The season had been due to get under way on March 31 but was delayed amid increasingly acrimonious wrangling between teams and players over the terms of a new labor deal.

Under the new agreement, a full 162-game season will be played with the lost first week of games being made up by doubleheaders during the season.

The surprisingly swift resolution of the dispute on Thursday ends a near 100-day lockout that began when the previous labor deal expired in December.

A breakthrough had looked unlikely after a 16-hour round of talks which wrapped up in the early hours of Wednesday morning failed to end the deadlock.

Manfred later claimed teams had gone to "extraordinary lengths" to satisfy the demands of the MLBPA.

A report on Major League Baseball's official website said the new deal was likely to include increased minimum salaries, a new pre-arbitration bonus pool to reward young players and increases in the league's luxury tax thresholds.

Related Topics

Resolution Young Marathon March April December Agreement

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

8 hours ago
 Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing u ..

Ghulam Sarwar Khan blasts Opposition for playing unethical tactics against PTI g ..

8 hours ago
 Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: D ..

Maulana should be charged as per terrorism act: Dr.Mazari

8 hours ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Sec ..

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Ja ..

9 hours ago
 PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private m ..

PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private militia attack on Parliament Lo ..

9 hours ago
 G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries ..

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>