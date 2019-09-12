UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major League Baseball Sets Single-season Homer Record

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Major League Baseball sets single-season homer record

Washington, Sept 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar did the honors as Major League Baseball set a record for most home runs in a season on Wednesday.

Villar went deep off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Caleb Ferguson at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

His three-run blast in the seventh inning was the 6,106th home run of 2019, surpassing the record of 6,105 set in 2017.

These are the only two seasons in MLB history with at least 6,000 homers hit.

The previous record was 5,693 set in 2000.

Villar's 21st homer of the season gave the Orioles a 5-2 lead on the way to a 7-3 victory.

While there had been no doubt for some time that the record would fall in this homer-happy season, there was a touch of irony in the milestone dinger being hit by an Oriole, since Baltimore have shattered the record for home runs allowed in a season.

They had surrendered 279 coming into the game and gave up another to the Dodgers.

But with the win secured and the record set, the Orioles and Villar weren't quibbling.

"It's unbelievable," said Villar, whose bat was collected to be taken to the Baseball Hall of Fame. "I'm not going to be able to sleep tonight." Some 16 minutes before Villar's homer, the 2017 record was tied in Houston when Oakland's Marcus Semien hit his 28th of the season off Jose Urquidy of the Astros.

With 18 days remaining in the regular season, the record will be extended.

Across MLB there have been 1,000 or more home runs in each complete Calendar month this season.

May's 1,136 home runs across the majors was a record for a calendar month, which was broken by June's 1,142 and August's 1,228.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lead Homer Oakland Baltimore Houston June August 2017 2019

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

8 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

8 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

9 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

8 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.