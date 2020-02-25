UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Upsets In ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C'ships

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:48 PM

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C'ships

Turkey's Kerem Ozlale caused a major upset in Boys' Singles event of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 as he eliminated 3rd Seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a one-sided affair at PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Turkey's Kerem Ozlale caused a major upset in Boys' Singles event of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 as he eliminated 3rd Seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a one-sided affair at PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Kerem won the first set 6-1 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of Kamil. In the second set he kept the same pressure and won it 6-2 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 7th game of Kamil.

In another upset, unseeded Birtan Duran of Turkey outclassed 7th seed Qwyn Quittner of Australia in a straight set match. In the first set Birtan Duran did not allow his opponent to settle down and won it without conceding a single game. He won the 2nd set at 6-4 by breaking 9th game of Qwyn.

Promising Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan however kept on producing scintillating performance as overpowered Great Britain's Raahim Agha in a one-sided fixture by a 6-1, 6-2 scoreline.

In girls' event, a major upset was witnessed when 3rd seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey lost her quarterfinal against Zhansaya Bakytzhan of Kazakhstan in a straight set match. Mina, who was double crown champion of the last week event could not continue her winning streak. Zhansaya proved her metal and won the first set 6-1 by breaking 1st, 5th and 7th game of Mina. In the second set, both the players held their respective serves till 5-5all, but Mina unable to hold her serve and lost 12th game by hitting two double fault.

Results in brief: Boys Singles Pre-Quarterfinals: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Raahim Agha (GBR) 6-1, 6-2; Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) beat Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Birtan Duran (TUR) beat Qwyn Quittner (AUS) 6-0, 6-4; Stylianos Poutis (GRE) beat Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) beat Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-1; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Iustin Belea (ROU) beat Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) 6-4, 6-2; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) beat Min-Hung Kao (TPE) 6-2, 6-0; Girls Singles Quarterfinals: Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) beat Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-2, 6-0; Ren Ke (CHN) beat Amina Salibayeva (USA) 7-5, 6-2; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) beat Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 7-5; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys Doubles Quarterfinals:Raahim Agha (GBR) / Stylianos Poutis (GRE) beat Zalan Khan (PAK) / Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-3, 6-4; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) / Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) beat Tuna Neggizoglu (TUR) / Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-4; Iustin Belea (ROU) / Qwyn Quittner (AUS) beat Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) / Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-4; Gokalp Ayar (TUR) / Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) beat Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 6-3.

Girls Doubles Quarterfinals: Sie Ding Chai (MAS) / Ren Ke (CHN)beat Amina Salibayev (USA) / Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-3; Ablisha Bista (NEP) / Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) / Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) / Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Jeongmin IM (KOR) / Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-3.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Tennis Australia Turkey Same Kazakhstan 2020 Event

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

6 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

6 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.