Major Upsets In ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Major upsets were witnessed in the first round fixtures of Boys' Singles and Girls' Singles of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 here at PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

In the Girls Singles event, Unseeded Leyla Nilufer Elmas of Turkey caused made the major upset of the tournament when she eliminated 4th seed Abhilasha Bista of Nepal in a well-contested three-set match. After going down 6-7(4) in the first game, she came back from behind strongly to overpower her opponent in next two sets 6-1, 6-0.

In Boys Singles, Lustian Belea Romania caused upset as he recorded a two-set comfortable win against 6th Seed Zalan Khan of Pakistan by a 6-0, 6-4 scoreline.

All the other seeded players moved to the next round by beating their respective matches.

Earlier, Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani inaugurated the championships by hitting the ball on the centre court of Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

He met foreign and local players as well as coaches and parents, who had come from 18 countries including Greece, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, China, Iran, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia , Korea, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan.

President Islamabad Tennis Association and Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Secretary PTF Col. (R) Gul Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Durrani appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Tennis Association for organizing the prestigious event and welcomed all the foreign players.

He said that the participation of foreign players in various sports activities was a testimony of the fact that Pakistan was fully secure to hold all types of international events.

"It was heartening to note that international sportspersons were visiting Pakistan again and taking part in sports activities here," he said.

Results in brief: Boys Singles (Main Draw 1st Round) Raahim Agha (GBR) beat Mert Dogan (TUR) 6-4, 6-4; Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 7-6(5), 6-0; Iustin Belea (ROU) beat Zalan Khan 6-0, 6-4; Kuan Chang Huan (TPE) beat Ahmed Nael Qurehsi (PAK) 6-2, 6-3; Birtan Duran (TUR) beat Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Qwyn Quittner (AUS) beat Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) beat Araiz Malik (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Bilal Asim (PAK) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Kerem Ozlale (TUR) beat Chun Tang (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Mustafa Sancakuoglu (TUR) w/o Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK); Min-Hung Kao (TPE) w/o Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK).

Girls Singles (Main Draw 1st Round) Jun Seo Lee (KOR) beat Amel Sammari (TUN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) Sie Domg Chai (MAS) 6-3, 6-2; Asima Sazanova (KAZ) beat Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Amina Salibayeva (USA) beat Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) beat Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-0; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Jeongmin IM (KOR) 6-0, 6-0; Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) beat Bilur Gonlusen (TUR) 6-4, 6-4;Boys Doubles Pre-Quarter FinalsRaahim Agha (GBR) / Stylianos Poutis (GRE) beat Birtan Duran (TUR) / Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 7-5, 3-6, 12-10; Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) / Curtis Hong Tsent Tan (HKG) beat Bilal Asim (PAK) / Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-1; Tune Neggizoglu (TUR) / Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) beat Mert Dogan (TUR) / Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-4, 6-3; Min-Hung Kao (TPE)/Chun Tang (TPE) beat Abdullah (PAK) / Araiz Malik (PAK) 7-6(3), 3-6, 10-7.

