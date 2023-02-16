UrduPoint.com

Major Upsets In ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Major upsets were caused in the semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan PPL - Syed Dilawar Abbas World Junior Tennis Championships as top seed players were seen off by their opponents at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Thursday

The 4th seed Vlada Guryleva of Russia eliminated top seed Zeynep Erbakan of Turkey in a thrilling three-set Girls Singles first semi-final 1-6 6-2 7-5. In the second semi-final, unseeded Yejun Lee of Korea toppled 3rd seed Defne Erbakan of Turkey 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the final.

In the Boys Singles 1st semi-final, unseeded Yuan Lu of China qualified for the final as he edged passed 2nd seed Cem Atlamis of Turkey, who left the match due to a health issue. In the second semi-final, 6th Seed Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong of Thailand eliminated 3rd seed Bugra Ockoc of Turkey in straight sets 6-2.

6-0.

Results: Boys Singles Semi-finals: Yuan Lu (CHN) bt Cem Atlamis (TUR) 3-0 (Retd.): Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt Bugra Ozkoc (TUR) 6-2, 6-0.

Girls Singles Semi-finals: Yejun Lee (KOR) bt Defne Erbkan (TUR) 6-1, 6-0: Vlada Guryleva (RUS) bt Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Boys Doubles Quarter-finals: Keagan Jonathan (MAS) / Jihwan Kim(KOR) bt Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) / Nadir Mirza (PAK) 6-2, 6-3: Cem Atlamis (TUR) / Mikhail Khodorchenko (RUS) bt Teetawat Tavachphongsri (THA) / Kamonpanyakom Thadpong (THA) 4-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Girls Doubles Quarter-finals: Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) / Vlada Guryleva (RUS) w/o Polina Bershteyan (RUS) / Lilya Piskun (RUS): Anastassiya Kim (KAZ) / Jinshu Xia (CHN) bt Defne Erbakan (TUR) / Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) 2-6, 7-6(5) 10-7.

