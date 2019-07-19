UrduPoint.com
Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi Invites Foreign Teams For Playing Cricket In New Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi invites foreign teams for playing cricket in New Pakistan

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and captain of Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi on Friday invited the foreign teams for playing cricket in New Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and captain of Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi on Friday invited the foreign teams for playing cricket in New Pakistan.

He said that relations with other countries would be further strengthened through cricket diplomacy.

Addressing the media at his residence here after return from London where Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team won the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, few days ago. Parliamentary cricket teams from eight countries participated in the event, he said.

Zain Qureshi suggested that matches should be conducted at National and Provincial assemblies level.

He said they had conveyed the world through cricket that Pakistan is a peaceful country.

He said that 15 members Parliamentary cricket team out of 44 MNAs was selected on merit.

He dedicated the victory of Pakistan Parliamentary Cricket Team to armed forces and the nation especially youth and martyrs.

Zain said that first time in the country's history, big thieves were held accountable. He said that NAB is an independent institution and working freely and transparently.

