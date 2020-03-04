UrduPoint.com
Mako Vunipola Available To Play For Saracens Despite Coronavirus Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Mako Vunipola available to play for Saracens despite coronavirus fears

Mako Vunipola has not displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and is available to play for Saracens this weekend despite being stood down by England for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales

London, APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Mako Vunipola has not displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and is available to play for Saracens this weekend despite being stood down by England for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales.

The 29-year-old had been included in England's 34-man squad for the game at Twickenham.

But the prop, who few back from Tonga via Hong Kong after making a visit for personal reasons, did not join up with the England squad this week "on medical grounds", a Rugby Football Union spokesman said on Tuesday.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and around 3,200 have died worldwide.

The vast majority of cases and fatalities have been in China, where tens of millions of people have been placed under quarantine.

Saracens said Mako Vunipola would be available for the home match against Leicester.

"Neither Billy (Vunipola) or Mako have displayed symptoms of the`coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club's medical staff.

